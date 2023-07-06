The Mansfield University football team will be hosting a youth camp on July 28 for athletes from first to eighth grade to hone their skills.
The camp marks the third consecutive year for the Mounties and will have marque appearances from Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orangeman former player Moe Jackson, former arena football player Eric Spaulding, as well as Eddie Jackson.
The camp will focus on giving players different reps at a myriad of drills and positions while also being coached by the MU staff and their special guests.
In that age group — they are going to get a look at every position on the field,” MU Head Coach John Evans said. “They will talk about some life skills, but mainly get rotated through every position.”
The camp will focus on teaching young athletes the importance of continued growth and using each opportunity to achieve more on the field.
“Getting better every day — every rep, you can get better into the next to play,” Coach Evans said. “No matter what happens, go on to the next play.”
The camp has already seen around 49 players commit to attending and is looking to hit the threshold of 100 athletes as they have in their first and second years of holding the event.
Enrollees have mostly come from NTL schools such as Athens, Sayre, Mansfield and Wellsboro.
The camp cost is a 25 dollar fee with registration being held until the night before the camp — though a registration earlier would be preferred.
Included in the camp will be snacks, and t-shirts for the campers as well.
To register for the camp go to gomounties.com, click on camps & tournaments, and go to the football section.
From there, click on the July 28 camp where all of the forms required for registration can be found.
Or, those interested can go directly to https://mansfieldfootballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/186773, to find any extra information.