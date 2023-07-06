Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.