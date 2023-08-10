Mansfield Mountaineer baseball will host a prospect showcase in conjunction with the Louisville Slugger Science Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Joseph Shaute Field.
The camp is for players ages 14-18 and will start at noon. To register, click here.
Players will receive a comprehensive evaluation and scorecard. All data will be sent to the LSHSC College database, and every player will receive a Signing Day Sports App and one-month free subscription.
To learn more about the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center visit https://sluggerscience.com/.
All players will be evaluated on the following metrics:
Throwing Velocity
Exit Velocity
Raw Exit Velocity
Positional Pop Time
81 Feet Sprint
Vertical
Grip Strength
Internal/ External Rotation
Ground Force Pressure
Kinematic Sequencing
Pitching Velocity
Fielding Metrics
If you have any questions, contact head coach Andrew Chalot (achalot@mansfield.edu — 570-662-4457).