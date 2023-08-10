Mansfield Mountaineer baseball will host a prospect showcase in conjunction with the Louisville Slugger Science Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Joseph Shaute Field.

The camp is for players ages 14-18 and will start at noon. To register, click here.

Players will receive a comprehensive evaluation and scorecard. All data will be sent to the LSHSC College database, and every player will receive a Signing Day Sports App and one-month free subscription.

To learn more about the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center visit https://sluggerscience.com/.

All players will be evaluated on the following metrics:

Throwing Velocity

Exit Velocity

Raw Exit Velocity

Positional Pop Time

81 Feet Sprint

Vertical

Grip Strength

Internal/ External Rotation

Ground Force Pressure

Kinematic Sequencing

Pitching Velocity

Fielding Metrics

If you have any questions, contact head coach Andrew Chalot (achalot@mansfield.edu — 570-662-4457).

