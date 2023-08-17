The Mansfield Mountaineers women’s basketball team is set to host the Mansfield Women’s Basketball Elite Camp on October 1.
Mansfield Elite Camp is a session offering a college practice experience with advanced skills and strategies for those wanting to pursue college level basketball opportunities for 2024-2027 high school players.
Along with full team evaluations, there will be position work focusing on techniques and skills needed for the college level.
The camp will end with 3on3, 5on5, additional competitive games and Q&A time with Mansfield players.
Price for the Camp is $50 (up to the day of the camp).
The camp will be $60 on the day. To register mail in bottom of the form to Mansfield University Women’s Basketball, 70 South Stadium Drive, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Checks should be made out to MU Women’s Basketball
For any questions, please contact head coach Amy Senefelder at asenefelder@mansfield.edu