The Mansfield University women’s track and field team earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA) All-Academic Team honors, the organization announced this week.
In order for a team to be named All-Academic, all members of the roster must post a collective grade point average above 3.0. The Mountaineers posted a team GPA of 3.34.
The Mountaineers finished the spring semester with 11 athletes recording a GPA above 3.0, led by Dean’s List recipients Madison Fox, Abigail Taylor, Shelby Alexander, Carri Claypool, Angie Colon, Carly Daniels, Anna Duncan, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan and Rochelle Myers.