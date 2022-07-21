MU TF
Pictured is the 2021-2022 MU women’s track and field team of Madison Fox, Abigail Taylor, Shelby Alexander, Carri Claypool, Angie Colon, Carly Daniels, Anna Duncan, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan and Rochelle Myers.

 photo submitted

The Mansfield University women’s track and field team earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA) All-Academic Team honors, the organization announced this week.

In order for a team to be named All-Academic, all members of the roster must post a collective grade point average above 3.0. The Mountaineers posted a team GPA of 3.34.

The Mountaineers finished the spring semester with 11 athletes recording a GPA above 3.0, led by Dean’s List recipients Madison Fox, Abigail Taylor, Shelby Alexander, Carri Claypool, Angie Colon, Carly Daniels, Anna Duncan, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan and Rochelle Myers.

