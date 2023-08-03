MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University football program hosted their yearly youth camp here on Friday, July 28 where they saw a strong turnout of players come to develop their skills.
“103 was the final count,” MU Head Coach John Evans said. “The highlight as always were the kids’ faces, and the fun they were having.”
Fun was a familiar site during the events at Karl Van Norman Field, with the campers enjoying a wide variety of different drills, speakers and different skill-developing activities.
“They all said they were better football players after the camp,” Evans commented on the feedback from campers. “The overall feedback was both from parents and kids to come back next year and even attend an MU game this year.”
Camps such as these are imperative to building a relationship between college programs and their community.
With a wealth of local schools in the surrounding area of Mansfield University, it is an opportunity to continue to be a part of the community they share.
“It is huge and I am indebted to this community,” Evans said. “I feel we need to be a visible force in driving the young people. MU football does ‘Fistbump Friday’ each week at the elementary and high school. We also have gone to all of the elementary schools in Tioga county to work with kids after school.”
The camp was yet another showing of the MU football team continuing their efforts to engrain themselves into the community and give back to the youth in area schools.
The event featured some marquee guests and speakers, with the headliner being former NFL and AFL player Eric Spaulding.
They also had guest speaker Derrick Mclean — who is the current MU Offensive Coach as well as one of the most accomplished Mountie players in program history.
They also had various other MU former players and coaches in attendance to help drop nuggets of insight on the young players in attendance.
“Player Kade Showers gave great messages to the kids and parents,” Evans said of other speakers in attendance.
The John Evans Youth Football Skills Camp is a yearly camp, for more information go to the Mansfield University Athletics website.