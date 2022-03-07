Mansfield University junior forward Jasmine Hilton was tabbed 2nd-Team All-PSAC East Year in voting conducted by the division head coaches and released by the conference office in Lock Haven, Pa. on Thursday afternoon, March 3.
In her second full season on the court, Hilton is the first Mountaineer to bring home all-conference honors since Brielle Kelly '18 (1st-Team) and Alyssa Mullins '18 (2nd-Team) did so during the programs last playoff run in 2017-18.
Hilton helped lead the Mountaineers to a five-win increase in the conference this season, while narrowly missing the Championship Tournament by one game on the final day of the regular season.
Hilton led the Mountaineers in points (12.6), rebounds (8.6), free throw percentage (.765) and blocks (0.5) per game, while finishing second in steals (1.8) and minutes (31.4). Her rebounding numbers were good enough for fifth in the conference, while her scoring placed her just outside the top-20.
Hilton scored in double figures in 15 games in 2021-22, including going over 20 points three times. Hilton scored a career-high 29 points and pulled in eight rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a victory over Shippensburg University, which came three games after her previous career-high of 28 points in a 13-rebound double-double effort against Clarion.
Hilton scored in double figures in six straight games to end the season, while also finishing the year with nine double-doubles.
In the final game of the year against Shepherd, Hilton pulled in a team and career-high 17 rebounds, which is tied for the fifth most in the conference this season.
Through two seasons, Hilton has started 53 of the 54 games she has appeared in and is averaging 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.