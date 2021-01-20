Jordan Christian Garris, 17, of Sayre, died in a head-on crash with a pick-up truck Wednesday, Jan. 20 on Route 220, Ulster Township, Bradford County.
Bradford County Coroner Thomas Carman said Garris, an Athens High School student, was pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m. due to multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.
Garris was traveling south in a 2008 Mazda 3 at a high rate of speed, according to state police at Towanda, when his car crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Ford F250 pick-up driven by Carl A. Mark, 53, of Eagles Mere.
Mark, also wearing a seat belt, was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
The Mazda was completely destroyed in the crash, police said, and the truck sustained disabling damage to the engine compartment. Both were towed from the scene.
Routine toxicology studies are being performed as required by Pa. Department of Transportation. The accident is under investigation by the Pa. State Police and any additional information should be directed to PSP Towanda.
Assisting state police on the scene were Ulster Fire Company, North Towanda Fire Company, Athens Fire Company, Greater Valley EMS and Guthrie EMS.