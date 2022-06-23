The remnants of Hurricane Agnes caused extensive flooding damage and destruction in parts of Tioga County June 23, 1972, 50 years ago today.
As a result of the damage caused by the flooding from the Tioga River and its tributaries, which overflowed their banks and flooded every town and village along the way, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the Hamilton and Cowanesque lakes.
Construction created a massive flood plain, uprooting people from their homes, moving cemeteries, and even relocated the village of Nelson dto prevent a similar disaster from happening again. The plan worked, but changed the lives of many families who lived in the area for generations.
Several people who went through the devastation caused by Agnes still live in the Tioga County and remember it vividly.
Mansfield and Blossburg, Tioga and Lawrenceville all saw massive flooding and loss of property as a result of the hurricane.
My family lived on St. James Street, Mansfield, near the intersection with First Street, and our home was flooded with water three feet high on the first floor. My mother and three siblings were home when the flooding started that day, but my father, a traveling salesman, was out of town on business in New York State.
I was 17 and visiting my boyfriend (now husband) and his family on Newtown Hill Road. The only thing was I had my mother’s car, a 1967 Ford Fairlane. I called her before the lines went dead to tell her I was OK. She immediately ordered me to get home with her car. Little did we know that we would have been better off leaving it there.
I drove down the hill and turned left on Academy Street, crossed Route 6 and then drove down the hill to First Street. The further I went, the deeper the water got. By the time I turned right onto St. James Street, the water was up to the wheel wells and the car was stalling.
I kept restarting it only to stall again. By some miracle, I was able to get it into the driveway, where it was to be flooded and deemed a total loss. All the while, my mother was standing on the porch, yelling at me to get that car in the driveway.
We remained at home, waiting for my father to call. She didn’t know that lines were down everywhere at that point, late afternoon, and she would not hear from him until days later. We were removed from our house, my mother being practically dragged, by fire police as the water rose over the front porch and into the house.
I’ll never forget getting into a motorboat and sailing up the street to the uphill portion of St. James Street, all our neighbors at that end of the street watching as my whole family, minus my dad. It was surreal.
We spent that night in Mansfield State College’s Maple A dormitory, all of us, minus my dad, with our dog Laddie tied up outside on a loading area because we weren’t allowed to bring him in with us. In the middle of the night, I snuck down to get him because he was howling non-stop, being frightened to death.
I took him inside and he spent the night warm and safe. The next day, I got up early and went down to look at the damage to my house. I walked into the back door through all the muck and noticed the odor of natural gas. I looked around the kitchen. A kitchen chair had floated across to the stove, where it turned on one of the burners on. I walked over, turned it off and left.
I walked to town through the six-inches of muck and mud, looking at the damage left behind by Agnes. It was massive. Everywhere was a sea of mud and debris.
Corey Creek had overflowed its banks at the bottom of Newtown Hill Road and destroyed houses at the bottom of the hill, including Case’s Cider Mill, which belonged to my boyfriend’s Uncle Chet.
I walked to the bridge over the creek was and looked downstream. What I saw was uprooted trees, vehicles, debris of all kinds and a trailer home that had been swept off its foundation and carried downstream. The devastation was more than anything I had ever seen. It was complete.
Our house was never the same after that. After my siblings and I left for college, the military or marriage, my parents sold it at auction and moved into a mobile home. They got a total of $1,500 from the government.