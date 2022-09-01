This year’s A Just Cause craft show and sale moves to Island Park, Blossburg, after two years at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.
Organizer and founder Barb Sargent said that Blossburg has been a strong supporter of the event since she made the announcement last year and are “really happy to have us coming.”
The event, to be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge and parking is free, she said.
“We have about 30 vendors so far, about the same as previous years,” she said.
Among the vendors is a new entry, TLQ pottery from Duboistown, who has “some very unique pottery,” Sargent said.
Another unique vendor is Joan Blackwell from Blackwell who makes “little stuffed Halloween dolls, and other unique quilted items.”
Two wineries will be on hand along with Deep Roots Cider from Canton.
Of course, Sargent will have her jewelry “Classy Glass” for sale as well.
“We have a band, Possom Bottom, of Williamsport, will perform Saturday.
There will also be a cornhole tournament Saturday and family trivia with Eric Bailey, and food trucks,” she added.
“Our show is a feel-good kind of show. It all helps handicapped people,” she said.
Something new they are trying this year is a candy bar promotion with cash prizes.
Inside Highland Chocolate candy bars being sold at select locations in Wellsboro, Mansfield and Blossburg are prize winning tickets. There will be three winners, starting with a grand prize of $500, and two other prizes for lesser amounts, she said.
“If you purchased a candy bar that has a ticket inside, you have to bring it to the show,” she said. There are 600 candy bars out there, she added
Locations where candy bars can be purchased include Bloss Hardware, Country Ski and Sports and Native Bagel in Wellsboro, and in Mansfield Horton’s Country Cabin and AJ’s Power Equipment.
“We have over 70 prizes in cash and gifts we are giving away on that day. All prizes will be awarded.,” Sargent said.
The show is still looking for vendors of handmade items. Anyone interested in having a vendor spot should call Sargent at 607-425-5277.