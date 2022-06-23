According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Agnes originated in the Caribbean Sea region in mid-June. It barely reached hurricane intensity for a brief period in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm crossed the Florida Panhandle on June 19, 1972 and followed an unusually extended overland trajectory combining with an extratropical system to bring very heavy rain from the Carolinas north to New York. This torrential rain followed an abnormally wet May in the Middle Atlantic States and set the stage for the subsequent flooding.
The record-breaking floods occurred in the Middle Atlantic States in late June and early July 1972. Many streams in the affected area experienced peak discharges many times the previous of record, exceeding 100 year levels.
The sediment load of most flooded streams were also unusually high. The widespread flooding from this storm caused Agnes to be called the most destructive hurricane in United States history, claiming 117 lives and causing damage estimated at $3.1 billion in 12 states. Damage was particularly high in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
(The above text was taken from the report, "Hurricane Agnes Rainfall and Floods, June-July 1972," by J. F. Bailey and J. L. Patterson, U.S. Geological Survey, and J. L. H. Paulhus, National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)
