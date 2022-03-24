BLOSSBURG – The auditorium seating at North Penn-Mansfield High School was back on the table during the Monday meeting of the Southern Tioga School District board of directors here.
The board had agreed to put the replacement of the seating out for bid two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but then removed it from consideration after it became clear that the district would have to go to remote learning.
The bid at that time, according to Bill Swingle, facilities director, was $221,000.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said the seats are “in disrepair and an embarrassment.”
“We need to fix that auditorium,” he said.
Board president Steven Guillaume said that he did not intend to vote for it, considering the facilities study currently underway.
“I’m not sure we are going to get long-term use out of it,” he said. He later was the lone vote against putting the work out to bid.
The board also learned from business manager Bonnie Thompson that the district’s heating bill from UGI is twice as much as it was last year, at $30,000 and that paper has gone up from $24 to $36 per ream.
The board's next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at the Blossburg facility.