COVID-19 grounded the witches and their brooms in 2020, but the dancing troupe will return for Wellsboro’s Halloween parade in 2021.
The group, led by Shirley Welch, Bunny Lockett and Willow Lockett, have been practicing their synchronized line dance to German pop artist Peter Fox’s “Schüttel deinen Speck,” or “Shake Your Bacon.”
About 20 witches will perform in Wellsboro’s Halloween parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, in downtown Wellsboro. Expect to see a variety of witches: tall and short; young and old; blonde, gray, red and black haired witches. There will be glamorous witches clad in velvet, satin and lace — black, of course; scary witches with green skin, warty noses and pointy fingernails; and perhaps a few others.
The group members have been practicing the Brooms & Witches Dance. Each witch will provide her own partner, in this case a broom.
For more information, stop in the Enchanted Hollow Boutique on East Avenue, Wellsboro, or call 570-724-1155.