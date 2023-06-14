Budget passed, recognition given at NTSB meeting

The Northern Tioga school board passed the 2023-24 budget on Monday, June 12 with one board member voting against it.
The $41,519, 972 budget means an increase in millage to 19.8131. Board member Jean Kohut cast the one opposing vote, saying, “Assessments are going up so high, and now this millage?”
The board also recognized the retirement of superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes. Board president Julie Preston read a statement from the board expressing appreciation for Barnes’ years of service to which Barnes replied, “This has been the biggest privilege of my life — I’ve worked with the most incredible students and a staff that gave everything they had.”
Other district retirees were also recognized. They include six teachers, four teacher aides, a custodian and a guidance secretary. Christina Fry has also resigned as R.B. Walter Elementary principal.
School board member James Neal also tendered his resignation at the June 12 meeting.
The Williamson Warrior 4X800 relay team was also honored for their efforts at the PIAA state championships. The four-man track team exceeded all school records and brought home a gold medal in late May.
In other business, board member Greg Cummings asked the principals in attendance about their position on student cell phone usage.
“Do we have a cell phone policy? Are we enforcing it?” Cummings asked.
Cowenesque Valley Jr.-Sr. High School principal Matt Sottolano noted that technology had become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it was difficult to undo reliance on phones.
“They’re a pain, but they’re here to stay,” Sottolano said.
Williamson principal William Butterfield noted that students are required to leave their phones on teachers’ desks during tests. This is in response to a few students cheating on tests, Butterfield said.
“We’re talking about letting kids use them just in lunch,” he said.
Daniel Fie, coordinator of student services, updated the board on the number of special education students in the district. He reported that 19.9% of all Northern Tioga students receive special education services, for a total of 401 students.
The state average is 18.6%. The number of students receiving special education services is at a record high for the district.
There are 33 gifted students in the district; that number remains stable.
Fie and Barnes also commended teachers, staff and especially students for putting together the recent Special Olympics that was held at Williamson High School. Students who normally would attended the Special Olympics event recently held at Mansfield University were unable to because NTSD had a snow make-up day scheduled on that date.
“Kudos especially to the Williamson student council for all the work they did,” said Fie. “It was an amazing day.”