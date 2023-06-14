Budget passed, recognition given at NTSB meeting

NTSB president Julie Preston (left) presents retiring superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes with a gift and a statement of appreciation.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

The Northern Tioga school board passed the 2023-24 budget on Monday, June 12 with one board member voting against it.

The $41,519, 972 budget means an increase in millage to 19.8131. Board member Jean Kohut cast the one opposing vote, saying, “Assessments are going up so high, and now this millage?”

