MANSFIELD – Though Mansfield will not hold a parade or events in Smythe Park this year for the Fourth of July, there will be fireworks, said Chamber of Commerce director Dawn Hull.
This year’s fireworks are sponsored by Ward Manufacturing and the chamber, she added.
The fireworks will be shot off at dusk from the university, and “we are asking spectators to enjoy the fireworks from their back yard,” she said. The fireworks will be shot from the highest university parking lot near the practice fields for baseball and football.
“Hopefully we can get back to launching at the park next year,” Hull said.
Additional events in future years depend heavily on the availability of volunteers willing to help organize and work those events, she added.
“Hopefully we can have full activities next year, but we desperately need volunteers for this to continue,” Hull said.
Hull noted that when the chamber made the decision not to hold additional events, they had a deadline to properly plan the event.
“At the time, permits were not being granted, so we decided not to do it. Going forward if anyone is interested in organizing any of the activities we are more than willing to work with them,” she added.
There also will not be a Fourth of July raffle this year.
“All the money for the raffle comes from small businesses, so we felt we couldn’t ask for money after the difficult year they just had,” Hull said.
The events cost more than $30,000, Hull said.