Zackery McCoon, the 28-year-old Sullivan Township man who was charged with criminal homicide and related charges in the July 9 shooting death of his estranged father, was released from Tioga County Prison. The $100,000 bail was posted by his grandparents on Aug. 25. It was set Aug. 19 by Tioga County Judge George Wheeler at a bail hearing requested by McCoon after Magisterial Judge Rob Repard denied bail.
