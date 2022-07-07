State police at Mansfield are looking for Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, of Wellsburg, N.Y. after a robbery at Adult World, Lawrence Township June 19. Troopers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the store at 19571 Route 287 on June 19. Upon arrival, the assailant had fled in an unknown direction. The 76-year-old male clerk said an assailant had entered the business, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk and then fled the scene with about $152 in cash and other miscellaneous items. The arrest warrant was obtained through Elkland district court.
