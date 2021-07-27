Emergency personnel responded to a one-car crash with possible injuries on Route 6, Richmond Township, at around 1 p.m. today, July 27.
Early scanner reports said one car reportedly crashed into a pole at 18160 Route 6 (Route 6 Country Shoppes) with possibly one or two injuries.
Emergency personnel and state police were still on scene about an hour later. Traffic was not affected as the car was off the road, positioned in the driveway of the shops.
No further details are known at this time, but this story will be updated as more is received.