Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on two burglaries that took place in Richmond Township Thursday, Oct. 7. A cash reward is being offered.
State police at Mansfield responded to AJ’s Outdoor Power Sports at 699 S. Main Street and Mitchell’s Carquest Auto Parts and Service at 688 S. Main Street, both in Richmond Township, at 6:10 a.m. for a report of two commercial burglaries that occurred within a few minutes of each other.
Preliminary information is that it appears a white male arrived at the locations and threw a concrete block or brick through the business’s windows to gain access. The suspect attempted to gather money from the cash from the business’s registerers.
The pictured suspect is described as a white male wearing a black sweatshirt, beanie hat and gold chain and the vehicle driven by the suspect is possibly a silver or light gold color newer model Cadillac.
Any persons with information regarding this incident or if you recognize the suspect are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
All information in this article is accurate as of the release date and is subject to change or updated.