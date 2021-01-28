Brett Michael Jeffries, 30, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC of .169, DUI/unsafe driving and careless driving. On Dec. 20, police reportedly found Jeffries slumped over the steering wheel of his car while it was pulled off Route 155, Portage Township, and still running. Jeffries allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood alcohol test resulted in .169%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Trending Food Videos