The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Mark L. Delong, 39, of Wellsboro was charged by Elkland Borough Police with receiving stolen property. Allegedly in July Delong took possession of a 2009 Yamaha Raptor 350 ATV without permission from the owner. The ATV is valued at $2,500 and was removed from Campbell Street.
Morgan Estella Gotshall, 36, of Lindley, was charged by Elkland Borough Police with retail theft. Allegedly Gotshall and others removed bags of items from the donation bins at the local Goodwill Store in February. The items were valued at $240.
Todd Allan Phelps, 31, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with retail theft and defiant trespass. Allegedly Phelps removed items from the donation bin at the Goodwill in Elkland on four occasions after being given notice against trespass following a Nov. 14, 2020 incident. The items removed were valued at $180.
Cathleen Marie Surine, 47, of Tioga was charged by Elkland Borough Police with defiant trespass and retail theft. Surine allegedly removed $100 worth of items from the donation bins at the local Goodwill after receiving notice against trespass following a Nov. 14 2020 incident.