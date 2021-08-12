The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Ronald Grunewald, 38, of Clifford Township was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, violation of hazard regulation, improper stop, operating a motor vehicle without required financial responsibility, restriction on alcoholic beverages, failure to carry registration and careless driving. Grunewald had allegedly stopped on Merrick Hill Road in Deerfield Township without using his hazard lights. Police discovered the driver asleep behind the wheel of the running vehicle.
James Alfred Smithers, 39, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident on Taft Avenue July 26.