The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Cabel James Witt, 37, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State police with criminal trespass entering a structure. Witt allegedly entered an unlocked residence in the borough of Tioga. Seven people were inside the residence and did not know Witt.
Roger D. Watson, 39, of Tioga County Prison, Wellsboro was charged by Westfield Borough Police with violation of the firearms act-convicted person not to possess firearm, and carry firearm without a license, and violation of make repairs/sell offensive weapon. Watson allegedly was found to in possession of the brass homemade pistol firearm while police were serving a bench warrant.
Christopher Michael Aldrich, 41, of Elmira, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment and simple assault after an incident Aug. 22 in Farmington Township. Aldrich allegedly struck and injured the female victim during a domestic dispute.
Natasha English, 39, of Bradford was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give or render aid, failure to report accident to police, reckless driving, failure to keep right and careless driving. Allegedly English was involved in an accident Dec. 11, 2020 with a tractor trailer and failed to stop. Additional charges were filed after English crashed her vehicle into the guard rails on U.S. Route 15. Charges filed following the second accident included driving under the influence highest rate of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, failure to drive at safe speed, careless driving, operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility and endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. Preliminary alcohol tests read .189 percent.