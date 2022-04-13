The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
David M. Sipps, 33, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with receiving stolen property. Sipps allegedly took possession of a Yamaha Raptor from the victim in September 2021.
Lawrence Eugene Miles, 67, of Lindley, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregard for traffic lanes, and failure to keep right, careless driving, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. Miles was allegedly observed touching the center line and traveling over the fog line twice while traveling on State Route 287. Preliminary alcohol tests read .094 percent.
Robert W. Stoops, 26, of Stanley, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the posted speed limit, driving without a license and operating a vehicle with a learner’s permit with no licensed operator in the front seat as is required by law. Stoops was initially stopped for traveling in excess of the posted limit.