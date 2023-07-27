Timothy Lee Gardner, 52, of Ekland, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children following an investigation.
The investigation was conducted by Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force with the assistance of PSP Mansfield.
On July 20 a search warrant was executed on a residence located at the 8700 block of Route 49, Nelson Township, Tioga County for a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Investigators learned of a email address trading these illegal files and obtained a search warrant for the listed residence.
During the search, Gardner’s devices were seized and a forensic search was conducted.
The forensic search detailed numerous illegal files and also located three email address belonging to Gardner.
This information was brought before the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and criminal charges were approved.
Gardner was charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of children and three felony counts of failure to comply with registration requirements as defined by Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Crime Code.
A preliminary arraignment was held and Gardner was remanded to Tioga County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
A preliminary hearing will be set in the next seven days.
The task force was assisted by PSP Mansfield, PSP Coudersport, Lycoming County Detectives, and FBI Williamsport.