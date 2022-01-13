Warning: This story contains details about domestic violence incidents and may be disturbing for some readers.
One in four women and one in seven men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
It’s a statistic in which Faylyn Knapp, formerly of Wellsboro, never wanted to be included. Now that she is twice-over, she says she’s sharing her story to help other women avoid becoming “his next victim.”
Faylyn’s husband, Daniel Perry Knapp Jr., pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to strangulation, a felony of the second degree; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one summary charge of harassment, just two days before a jury trial was scheduled in the case.
Faylyn is relieved Daniel has admitted to his crimes, she also said she’s perplexed as to why he was allowed to walk free between pleading and sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 21.
“Like you have serial killers, he’s a serial abuser,” she said. “There is not a single woman, child or animal from his past that isn’t fearful he’s going to kill them.”
Following conversation’s with Daniel’s other exes, Faylyn claims there’s one commonality – fear.
“One said to me, ‘Please don’t tell me he knows where I live,’” said Faylyn. “I myself have run scared. I basically went into hiding; no one knows where I live or my phone number. But, he still shares the same divided highway I do going to work every day. I’m still scared every single day.”
A search of Daniel’s record on the state’s Unified Justice System web portal only results in the charges from Sept. 4, 2020, when he physically assaulted Faylyn.
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
When she first met Daniel, Faylyn says, “It felt too good to be true.”
“He has that Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde way about him; he can be so suave and debonair,” she said. “When I first came in, I thought ‘What a great man. This guy must be God’s gift to women.’”
Faylyn was hesitant about being in a serious relationship after her first husband, Steven J. Vanzile, shot her as she ran from him during a dispute in Woodhull, N.Y., in 2007. But soon after the relationship blossomed, family and friends warned her that they felt something off about Daniel. Her mother was rattled after spending a few days with them in July 2020.
“She looked him in the eye and said, ‘You’re a controller’ and she packed up and left our house. She normally doesn’t get angry or speak up,” said Faylyn. “Listen to your family and friends who say to take a step back.”
Faylyn moved in to the home he owned outside Wellsboro and married him in 2015, all while becoming more alienated from family and friends.
“It started little by little until I was totally under his control. I had to check in with him on his breaks from work every single day. He had control of my phone and would go through it every day,” said Faylyn. “It’s this kind of demoralizing emotional crap you go through. Mental and emotional abuse is just as bad as the physical abuse suffered.”
Sept. 4, 2020
Faylyn and Daniel were ready to head to their camp for the Labor Day weekend when Daniel began drinking early in the day.
“He came inside from mowing the lawn and just started with me. He put his hands around my neck and held me against the fridge to the point my feet were dangling off the ground. He dragged me by my hair and beat my entire body … my entire body was black and blue for weeks,” said Faylyn.
According to state police reports, police arrived at the Knapps’ home just after 2 p.m. that day. Faylyn met them outside, and officers noted “visible bruising and swelling” to her eyes, mouth, hands and knees.
Officers found Daniel asleep and arrested him. Following his guilty plea to all charges, Daniel is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21, where Faylyn plans to share a victim impact statement. She’s hoping for a sentence worthy of the crime, and that his record will prevent another woman from experiencing what she did.
“Go ahead and give my name,” said Faylyn. “If I save one person’s life, it will all be worth it.”