Four men were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a Ward Township house, assaulting an occupant, damaging the home and stealing several items.
Justin David Auwarter, 28, of Mansfield; Matthew Alan Dillin, 28, of Mainesburg; Logan Quincy Adams, 21, of Covington; and Nicholas D. Wivell, 33, of Covington, were all charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts each of robbery, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment; three counts of criminal mischief; two counts of simple assault; and one count each of burglary and criminal trespass. Auwarter and Wivell were both charged with an additional count of robbery.
At around 1 a.m. on April 11, Auwarter, Dillin, Adams and Wivell allegedly arrived at a house on Sunset Lane, Ward Township, and forced their way in when an occupant answered the door. The home's four occupants were allegedly forced to sit on the couch for one to two hours and one victim was allegedly punched in the face twice by one of the suspects.
Auwarter, Dillin, Adams and Wivell reportedly demanded the victims' wallets, from which they took a combined $245. The four also allegedly damaged the inside of the house, knocked down an interior wall, cut down a tree outside and removed a chainsaw, chains, chain binders, trail camera, a check book and floor glue from the property.
A police affidavit says the four were unknown to the occupants of the home at the time of the incident. Later that day, Dillen and Adams reportedly came back to the home to return some of the stolen items and apologize. The two were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Welch Mountain Road.
The four victims also reportedly picked Auwarter out from a photo lineup as one of the suspects.
Preliminary hearings for Auwarter, Dillin, Adams and Wivell are scheduled for April 21 in front of District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.