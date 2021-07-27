UPDATE: Press release from U.S. Marshals Service
United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced today that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force was involved in a shooting resulting in the death of a fugitive.
The fugitive was wanted on a warrant stemming from his failure to appear for trial on charges of Statutory Rape – under the age of 13. In October 2020, the Task Force adopted the case from the Lebanon County Sheriff Office and began looking for the fugitive. Today, the investigation led to a location near Westfield (Gaines Township).
Preliminary information is the fugitive pulled a weapon on the task force officers and in response a task force officer fired at and struck the fugitive. Task force officers immediately rendered aid to the fugitive; however, local EMS declared the fugitive deceased at the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police will be the lead agency investigating the incident. At this time the fugitive identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “While the Marshals Service mission is to seek the country’s most wanted, we must never forget that the seeking of fugitives wanted on serious crimes, as in this case, is dangerous work. I commend those who take the oath to ensure we have a safer community.”
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county, and local police agencies.
