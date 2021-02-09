Gerald W. “Jerry” Vickery Jr., 82, died on Feb. 5, 2021 of natural causes, at his home with family, on Rockwell Drive in Troy.
Jerry was born on July 19, 1938, the son of the late Gerald and Emma Janet (Fanning) Vickery Sr. He was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1956; Gettysburg College, class of 1960; and Simmons School of Mortuary Science, class of 1962. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of 57 years, Sally (Smith) Vickery.
Gerald W. Vickery Sr. founded The Vickery Funeral Home in 1946. Jerry joined his father in practice in 1962. Jerry was a member of the Pennsylvania and National Funeral Directors Associations, and was the former president of the Tri-County Funeral Directors Association. He served as Bradford County Deputy Coroner for 35 years.
Jerry loved his family and friends. He would find a way to make you smile, laugh, and feel good about yourself. He truly made a difference to the families that he served and those that he knew. His humor and compassion will never be forgotten.
Jerry’s lifetime involvements are a testament to his Trojan pride and love for the Troy community. His community activities include the Troy Lions Club, where he was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor conferred to a Lion in recognition of humanitarian efforts.
Jerry was a 45-year member and past president of the Troy Chamber of Commerce; former president of the Troy Alumni Association; Trojan Masonic Badge; Armenia Snowmobile Club; social member of the Troy Veterans Club; member and past president of the Mountain Lake Association; Armenia Debating Society and Troy Little League, where he coached his sons for 10 years and served as the secretary/treasurer for 15 years.
Jerry was a member of the Troy First (Holy Trinity) United Methodist Church. He was a former Sunday school teacher and trustee.
Jerry was an Eagle Scout, and was formerly active with Scout Troup #47. Jerry was the chairman of the local drives for the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and the Boy Scouts of America.
Jerry served as a board director for the following institutions: First Bank of Troy, Martha Lloyd School, Troy Ambulance Association, American Cancer Society-Bradford County Unit, Trojan Booster Club-35 years, Troy Area School District Foundation, Troy Community Swimming Pool and Trustee for the Case Community Trust Fund.
Jerry served as vice-chairman of the successful “Save the Troy Community Hospital Building Fund Campaign” in 1974. He also served on the leadership committee for the successful 24-hour “Troy Hospital Emergency Room Fund Raising Drive” in 1992. Jerry served on the Troy Community Hospital Advisory Panel for 10 years.
Jerry was former president of the Bradford/Sullivan County Lions Eye Bank. He was certified to perform eye enucleations at Wills Eye Hospital for corneal transplants. Jerry was named “Lion of the Year” by the Eye Bank in 1987. He was recognized by CORE in 1997 for his help with organ recovery and education.
In 2013, the Troy Chamber of Commerce named Jerry and Sally Vickery “The Persons of the Year.”
In 2013, he was admitted to the Hall of Distinguished Alumni at Troy High School in recognition of his achievements, charity, and character.
Jerry enjoyed all sports, and he was always happy when he could attend a Troy High School athletic contest.
Jerry enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends at Mountain Lake, Armenia Mountain, and Myrtle Beach.
Jerry is survived by sons, Bill Vickery (Jean) of Troy, Bruce (Sarah) Vickery, Esq. of Wellsboro; granddaughter, Stephanie Manzo (Dr. Tim), of Bellingham, Wash.; grandchildren, Noah and Micah Vickery and Akiva and Saia Manzo; brother-in-Law, Dean Kilbourn of Ogdensburg; five nieces; several great-nieces and nephews and very good friend, Joe Mignano, of Troy.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Carol Kilbourn and Sue Albers and his brother-in-law, Colonel Darwin (“Al”) Albers.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Holy Trinity Church of Troy or Troy Area School District Foundation.
Due to the pandemic, Jerry’s life service will be celebrated with stories and laughter at a later time to be determined.
Send condolences at VickeryFH.com.