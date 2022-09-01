Zackery McCoon, the 28-year-old Sullivan Township man who was charged with criminal homicide and related charges in the July 9 shooting death of his estranged father, was released from Tioga County Prison. The $100,000 bail was posted by his grandparents on Aug. 25.
It was set Aug. 19 by President Judge George Wheller at a bail hearing requested by McCoon after Magisterial Judge Rob Repard denied bail.
McCoon, of 19707 Route 6, Mainesburg, told police he had shot his estranged father, Trevor McCoon, 49, who he said had entered his residence and “charged at him.”
According to a police affidavit, McCoon told troopers that he had been awakened to the sound of his father in the living room, “slamming things around and yelling at someone.”
Zackery said he retrieved his Springfield 9 mm Hellcat pistol from under his bed and loaded it with hollow point bullets and then walked to the end of the hallway with the gun pointed at the floor, with the intent to confront his father.
Zackery said he saw his father standing alone in the living room and told him to leave the residence. At that point, McCoon said Trevor lunged towards him and he shot him once in the stomach and twice more in the torso from about three to four feet away. The elder McCoon was unarmed.
Further investigation determined that the residence had been a shared dwelling with McCoon’s common-law wife for about 10 years, and that Trevor had been visiting there the previous evening when Zackery threw his father out of the house due to “violent methamphetamine delusions.”
He faces additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of an instrument of crime.
His mandatory pre-trial was set for Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. in Tioga County Court.