Today

Overcast. High 79F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.