COVINGTON TWP. — Devin K. Webster, 23, of Wellsboro, died in a motorcycle crash on Route 660, Covington Township July 27.
According to state police at Mansfield, Webster was traveling west on a 2016 Triumph Street Twin motorcycle when he hit a deer in the roadway. Webster lost control of the bike and hit the guide rail, when he was ejected from the vehicle and hit the guide rail multiple times before coming to rest. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.