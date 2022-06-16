Tyrell Kevin Smith, 24, of Mansfield, was arrested and jailed on May 13 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the borough Dec. 4, 2021.
According to a press release from Mansfield borough police, Officer Michael W. Bostwick was assigned to investigate the incident and made the arrest following his investigation into the incident, during which Smith allegedly picked the girl up and took her to a home near the 100 block of North Main Street.
Smith then allegedly took her into a bedroom where he attempted to engage in intercourse with her.
Smith was jailed in lieu of $100,000 and has remained in jail pending his preliminary hearing in Mansfield District Court June 8.