The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Terry Lee Clark, 43, of Arnot, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. On Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, Clark allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl to a police confidential informant. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 28.
Patricia Dawn Mae Dillin, 27, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 26, Dillin allegedly forged a check received as payment for work for $78 to cash it for $178. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Joshua M. Dean, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On July 15, Dean allegedly hit another in the face during an argument, causing bruising to the eye area. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 28.
Dustin E. Thompson, 26, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. On. Feb. 5, Thompson allegedly sold heroin to a confidential informant and police officer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.