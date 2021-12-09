The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Amy June Robinson, 43, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and careless driving. On Oct. 8, Robinson allegedly appeared intoxicated after driving to the state police barracks in Mansfield for another incident. A breath test resulted in .103% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Paul Derell Leake, 21, of Nottingham, Md., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with firearm not to be carried without license, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, following too closely, driving in right lane, vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and display plate in improper vehicle. On June 11, 2020, police observed Leake driving in the left lane of Route 15, Bloss Township, for an extended period and following another vehicle in the right lane at an unsafe distance. During a stop, police smelled marijuana coming from the car and located several items of drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and a revolver in the glove box. Leake reportedly did not have a conceal carry permit, nor a driver’s license or vehicle registration. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Jeff Allen Wood, 53, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On Oct. 15, Wood was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Bloss Mountain Road, Bloss Township. Wood reportedly told police he was drunk and a breath test resulted in .222% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Eric Jamie King, 35, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with DUI — highest rate of alcohol, DUI — incapable of safe driving, operation following suspension of registration, driving without a license and driving on right side of roadway. On Nov. 17, police observed King driving in the middle of Saint James Street with a suspended registration. King allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breath test resulted in .209% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.