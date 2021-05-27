The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Jesse Cornelis Lattimer, 25, of Canton, and Trishia Leigh Terry, 30, of Morris Run, were both charged Pennsylvania State Police in the same incident with possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Lattimer was also charged with no rear lights. On April 6, police observed Lattimer driving on Morris Run Road, Hamilton Township, with nonfunctional registration lights. During a traffic stop, both were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 9.
Anthony Adam Fanti, 44, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with disorderly conduct and harassment. Geniene Margaret Green, 38, of Mansfield, was charged in the same incident with resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct. On April 7, police were dispatched twice to East Main Street for altercations between Fanti and Green. Fanti allegedly pushed Green and Green allegedly pushed Fanti into a mirror, causing a cut on his forehead. They both allegedly caused disturbances by yelling at each other, which reportedly could be heard from the street. Green reportedly didn’t follow instructions from police and pulled her hands away while being handcuffed. Preliminary hearings were set for May 26.
Autumn Teil Pequignot, 28, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 24, during a traffic stop on Route 15, Richmond Township, police found the vehicle’s passenger, Pequignot, unconscious from a reported heroin overdose. Police administered Narcan and Pequignot was transported to Soldiers & Sailors Hospital. During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found several pills, unknown liquid and empty glassine baggies. A preliminary hearing is set for June 9.
Dylan Lee Wilcox, 20, of Covington, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence, DUI/BAC .16% or higher, DUI/unsafe driving, purchase of alcohol by a minor, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to drive at a safe speed and careless driving. On March 26, Wilcox was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Barber Road, Covington Township. At the scene, police reportedly smelled alcohol on Wilcox’s breath and found an open container of beer in the car cup holder. A blood draw resulted in 0.163% BAC. A preliminary hearing is set for July 14.