The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Kris Allen Housel, 26, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, careless driving, improper stop, violating hazard regulation and failure to use a seatbelt. On April 8, police reportedly found Housel unresponsive in his truck in the middle of the intersection of Old State and Connelly Mt. roads, Sullivan Township. After receiving medical treatment, Housel was reportedly determined to be under the influence. A blood draw tested positive for gabapentin, fentanyl, norfentanyl and norbuprenorphine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Gary Lynn Gerow, 33, of Blossburg, was charged by Blossburg Borough Police with simple assault and harassment. On June 27, Gerow allegedly threatened a victim and their child, held the victim at their house against their will, broke their phone, held a knife to their throat and struck them in the face numerous times. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Leslie Scott Jackson, 35, of Troy, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with simple assault and harassment. On June 26, Jackson allegedly grabbed a victim by their chest and lifted them off the ground, causing redness and scratch marks. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Jaguar Matthew James Gordon, 27, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. On June 25, Gordon allegedly shoved and hit a victim and defecated on them while at Smythe Park, Mansfield. Police found Gordon was in possession of suboxone pills, a cellophane wrapper with more pills and hypodermic needles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Zhane U. Howard, 25, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession with a small amount of marijuana and exceeding speed limits. On May 30, police observed Howard driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone on Route 15 South, Richmond Township. During a traffic stop, police reportedly smelled marijuana in Howard’s car and found she was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
Frank Mitch McDowell Jr., 21, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. Between June 28 and 29, McDowell allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Millerton after giving her a ride in his vehicle. McDowell reportedly admitted to police to having intercourse with the girl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Zachary Ryan Zimmers, 29, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, failure to drive at a safe speed, driving with a suspended license from DUI, driving without a license, required financial responsibility, unauthorized transfer /use of registration, driving on right side of roadway and registration/certificate of title required. On July 1, police observed Zimmers driving a crotch rocket-type motorcycle without a registration plate. When police attempted to stop him, Zimmers allegedly fled, continued driving at 70-85 mph and wrecked the bike at the intersection of Pickle Hill and Mill Creek roads. He then reportedly continued to flee on foot before stopping and being taken into custody. Police found he had a suspended license and a fake registration plate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.