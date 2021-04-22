The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Justin David Auwarter, 28, of Mansfield; Matthew Alan Dillin, 28, of Mainesburg; Logan Quincy Adams, 21, of Covington; and Nicholas D. Wivell, 33, of Covington, were all charged by Pennsylvania State Police with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment. On April 11, Auwarter, Dillin, Adams and Wivell allegedly pushed their way into a home on Sunset Lane, Ward Township, and forced the home’s four occupants to sit on the couch for one to two hours. One victim was allegedly punched in the face twice. The four suspects allegedly took $245 combined from the four victim’s wallets, damaged the inside of the house, knocked down an interior wall, cut down a tree outside and stole a chainsaw, chains, chain binders, trail camera, a check book and floor glue. Two of the suspects reportedly returned some items to the home the later that day and were taken into custody by police. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for April 21.
Thomas Anthony Beechay, 51, of Bloomsburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC over 0.16%, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to keep right, driving without insurance, improper right turn and careless driving. On Jan. 30, police observed Beechay cross the center line while driving in Blossburg borough. Beechay reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in 0.175% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.
Ashley Lynn Saxon, 27, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with hindering apprehension/prosecution, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and fraudulent use/removal of license plate. On April 13, Saxon and another person were allegedly found sleeping in a car parked at a cemetery in Union Township. Police found the other person was wanted on three bench warrants. After police made contact with them, Saxon allegedly drove the car away at a high rate of speed, but became stuck in a field after about 20 yards. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 21.