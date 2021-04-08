The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Tammy Harper Rineair, 57, of Troy, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence. On Dec. 12, 2020, Rineair was allegedly passed out in her car in the drive-through of Arby’s in Mansfield. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in prescription drugs and methadone over the limit used for reporting. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 7.
Jaeshon Lamar Goodman-Rhodes, 19, of West Norton, was charged in two separate cases by Mansfield University Police. In the first case, Goodman-Rhodes was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and in the second case, with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 22, police responded to Oak Hall, where Goodman-Rhodes was allegedly in possession of marijuana, baggies for packaging, a scale and other items of drug paraphernalia. On March 23, police again encountered Goodman-Rhodes at his room in Oak Hall, where they reportedly smelled marijuana. He allegedly turned over 1.6 grams of marijuana to police. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for April 14.
Ian Floyd Lisowski, 20, of Covington, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% or greater, DUI of alcohol or controlled substance, careless driving, driving at a safe speed, disregarding traffic lanes, operating a vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use a safety belt. On March 20, Lisowski was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Hill Road, Covington Township. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in 0.195% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 5.
Kyle Wayne Tice, 19, of Troy, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance by an unauthorized person, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without valid inspection. On March 27, police observed Tice driving on West Wellsboro Street with an expired registration. Tice was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and glass smoking pipes. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 5.