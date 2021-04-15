The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Chance Lee Glibert, 24, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, operating a methamphetamine lab, risking catastrophe, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 8, police responded to a dispute over property at the Star Crest Motel, South Main Street, Richmond Township. When police escorted another person into Gilbert’s room to retrieve her belongings, they reportedly observed items used to make methamphetamine, white powder and crystal-like rocks. A clandestine lab team responding to the scene confirmed the methamphetamine-making process was currently active. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.