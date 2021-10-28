The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Jesse C. Day, 26, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. On Oct. 5, Day was allegedly involved in a dispute at Butter’s Laundromat in Mansfield. Upon arrival, police found Day brandishing a knife and yelling at two individuals and threatening to stab them. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 13 and the case transferred to the Court of Common Pleas. An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Mariah Frances Brown, 29, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with theft by unlawful taking. On Nov. 25, 2020, Brown and another person were seen on security cameras at Sheetz, in Mansfield, stealing a car. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 20 and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Michael T. Sulkowski, 29, of Dansville, N.Y., was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with resisting arrest. On April 22, Sulkowski allegedly fled from police on foot when they attempted to question him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Jacob P. Sullivan, 24, of Pittsburgh, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, duty of driver in emergency and disregarding traffic lanes. On Sept. 4, Sullivan reportedly failed to move to the left lane of travel while police were conducting a traffic stop on Route 15, Richmond Township. Police then observed Sullivan travel over the fog line and after stopping him, smelled marijuana and found him to be in possession of a jar of marijuana and a smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3.
Clarence Gene Everitt, 61, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On Oct. 8, Everitt was allegedly pushed and hit another person in the face with a closed fist at Tioga Transmission, Richmond Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Kenneth Laverne Frey III, 35, of Jersey Shore, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement. On Sept. 21, Frey allegedly locked himself in a room at Microtel he had checked out of and refused to come out. When instructed to come out by police, Frey reportedly piled furniture against the door, after which police forcibly entered. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3.
Kelsey Marie Gesford, 20, of Wellsboro, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana, driving on right side of road and unlawful activities. On Aug. 19, police observed Gesford driving down the middle of Brooklyn Street in Mansfield. During a traffic stop, police smelled marijuana and found Gesford in possession of marijuana, a grinder and other drug paraphernalia. A blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Nathan Patrick McConnell, 24, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .08%-.10%, careless driving, driving without financial responsibility and no rear lights. On Sept. 4, police observed McConnell driving on Route 6, Richmond Township, with an inoperable tail light. McConnell failed to provide insurance. A breathalyzer resulted in 0.092% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
Robert John Mattison, 47, of Arnot, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with DUI — high rate of alcohol, DUI — unsafe driving and following too closely. On Oct. 16, police observed Mattison following too closely behind another vehicle. A breathalyzer resulted in 0.116% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
Joshua Jacob Todaro, 27, of Elkland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, reckless driving, careless driving and turning movements/required signals. On July 28, police observed Todaro’s vehicle almost hit two other vehicles on Route 15, Richmond Township. During a stop, Todaro allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence and a blood draw tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl and xylazine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
David J. Smith, 35, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false report — falsely incriminating another. On Sept. 12, Smith allegedly reported that stole his mother’s truck. He later told police he had given the person permission to use the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.