The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Geniene Margaret Greene, 38, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with simple assault and harassment. On April 26, Greene allegedly spit on another person and hit them in the side of the head with an open hand. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.
Chance Lee Gilbert, 24, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. On April 27, Gilbert was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop and was allegedly in possession of hypodermic needles, a needle loaded with a clear substance, baggies with a crystal-like substance and a scale. The substances reportedly tested positive as methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Michael Lawrence Gower, 53, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with obstructing administration of law/other government function. On April 29, Gower allegedly blocked a police officer from taking photos of another person’s injuries suffered from a separate incident. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.