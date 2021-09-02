The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Autumn Marie Osborn, 23, no address available, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with disorderly conduct and harassment. On July 19, Osborn allegedly struck another person during an altercation at the Quality Inn, Mansfield. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1.
Joshua Colby Hughes, 37, of Elkland, was charged by Mansfield University Police with burglary, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief. On Aug. 1, Hughes allegedly smashed a partition window, pulled a fire extinguisher from a wall and damaged a mailbox cabinet and window casing at Mansfield University. Hughes is not a student or employee at the University and was not permitted to be in the buildings where he allegedly caused damage. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Richard B. Schmouder, 47, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, operating vehicle without registration and careless driving. On July 25, police observed Schmouder driving on South Main Street, Richmond Township, with an expired registration. Schmouder allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .109% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Joshua David McWilliams, 35, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and failure to use a seat belt. On June 15, McWilliams was the driver in a one-car crash on Brueilly Road, Richmond Township, after his vehicle reportedly left the road and hit landscaping rocks and a tree. McWilliams allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence and a blood draw tested positive for THC and Difluoroethane. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Joshua Scott McFall, 39, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 28, McFall was allegedly found to be in possession of THC wax at the Sheetz parking lot, Mansfield, while being placed under arrest for a separate felony warrant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Jesse Cornelis Lattimer, 25, of Canton, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and registration and title required. On Aug. 18, police observed Lattimer driving on South Main Street, Mansfield, without a vehicle registration. He was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with burnt marijuana residue and a container with marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Gage Anthony Farr, 26, of Williamsport, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, driving without a license and period requiring lighted lamps. On Aug. 19, police observed Farr driving on West Wellsboro Street without headlights illuminated. Farr did not have a driver’s license and reportedly fled on foot from police before being taken into custody. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.