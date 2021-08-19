The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Amber Marie Lundy, 40, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with interference with custody of children. On July 20, Lundy allegedly had someone pick up her biological child and bring the child to her home in Mansfield. Lundy reportedly has no legal custody or right to the child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Timothy Paul Dempsey, 61, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: incapable of driving and disregarding traffic lane. On July 30, police observed Dempsey drive over the double yellow line on South Main Street, Mansfield. Dempsey reportedly appeared intoxicated and a breathalyzer resulted in .149% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.