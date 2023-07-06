Mansfield resident Brandon Rae Mullins, age 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Mullins was traveling north in a red Mazda CX5 on I-180 in Williamsport on July 5 when another vehicle merged onto I-180. Mullins swerved into the unidentified vehicle and both took the exit for US-15N towards Mansfield.

