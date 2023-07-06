Mansfield resident Brandon Rae Mullins, age 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and simple assault.
Mullins was traveling north in a red Mazda CX5 on I-180 in Williamsport on July 5 when another vehicle merged onto I-180. Mullins swerved into the unidentified vehicle and both took the exit for US-15N towards Mansfield.
Both vehicles drove the short distance to the Hepburnville exit where Mullins fired “several” rounds from a 9mm pistol at the other vehicle. No vehicles or people were hurt by the gunfire.
Mullins was arrested by state police at his Mansfield home later that day. He was unable to make the $175,000 cash bail imposed by Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon and is incarcerated at Lycoming County Jail.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12.