A Mansfield woman has been charged in the death of her five-month-old after he suffocated in his crib last year.
Kristen Lynn Tokarz, 37, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on March 7 with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment of children and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a police report, on Aug. 22, 2021, Tokarz allegedly laid her infant son in his crib after feeding him at around 11:30 p.m. There was reportedly a folded blanket in the crib under the baby and Tokarz told police she wrapped him in another fleece blanket that he usually slept with.
Tokarz told police at around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 23, she checked on the baby and found the blanket was wrapped around his head. He was reportedly purple in color and cold. Tokarz attempted CPR until EMS arrived. The baby was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy later revealed the cause of death to be “probable asphyxia sue to suffocation,” based on “the lack of physical findings and the presence of a blanket around the decedent’s head.”
On Aug. 23, police obtained a search warrant for the home and collected several blankets and sheets found inside the baby’s crib.
A S.T.E.P. caseworker assigned to assist Tokarz with parenting skills told police she visited the home on Aug. 12, 2021. She reportedly advised Tokarz twice the blankets in the crib were too large, were a hazard and needed to be removed. Tokarz allegedly told the caseworker the situation was fine because the baby wouldn’t sleep without the blanket on his head and she used a baby monitor.
Tokarz was arraigned on March 7 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 in front of Magisterial District Judge Robert L. Repard in Wellsboro.