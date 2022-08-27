State police at Mansfield are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday, Aug. 26. According to police, around 3 p.m. at the Liberty park and ride near the Route 414 interchange, someone in a red sedan shot Jesus Iran Alicia Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y. who was driving a black Ford Explorer. The victim reportedly went to the Liberty Exxon for assistance. The shooter has not yet been located, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
One man dead in shooting near Liberty
