Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on a man wanted for using a stolen credit card in Liberty Township.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop F, Mansfield Barracks, the unidentified man responded to the Dollar General at 84 Sebring Lane, Liberty Township, at 12:51 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a report of a theft. The unknown male also reportedly used the victim’s stolen credit card the same day at Dollar General in Wellsboro and Rite Aid in Wellsboro.
If you have information on this incident or can identify the suspect, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151 and speak to Tpr. Shedden or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.