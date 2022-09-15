The preliminary hearing for two people charged in the shooting death of a Buffalo, N.Y man has been continued to Sept. 27 in District Judge Rob Repard’s courtroom, according to court documents.
Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide and related charges and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and related charges in the shooting death of Iran Alecia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Alecia-Santago was shot at the Liberty park-and-ride near the Route 414 interchange. He then reportedly went to the Liberty Exxon for assistance. He later died from his injuries.
According to a police affidavit, Alecia-Santiago and Alvarez-Matias were to meet for a custody exchange of the couple’s two-year-old child at the Liberty Dollar General store.
Police determined that Alvarez-Matias dropped Pagan-Acevedo at the Liberty Landing Strip Restaurant parking lot to wait while she retrieved her child from Alecia-Santiago, then she went to the Dollar General to pick up the child.
Alecia-Santiago followed Alvarez-Matias into the restaurant parking lot when she went to pick up Pagan-Acevedo, where an altercation began. During the altercation, Pagan-Acevedo retrieved a handgun from the glove box of his car. He fired one shot at Alecia-Santiago who then fled the area in his black Ford Explorer.
Both Acevedo and Matias remain in Tioga County Prison without bail.