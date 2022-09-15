The preliminary hearing for two people charged in the shooting death of a Buffalo, N.Y man has been continued to Sept. 27 in District Judge Rob Repard’s courtroom, according to court documents.

Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide and related charges and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and related charges in the shooting death of Iran Alecia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y.

