If you’ve experienced domestic violence, call local police or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233, text START to 88788 or visit www.thehotline.org/ for an online chat option.
In Tioga County, HAVEN offers free and confidential services to people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault. Contact their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-550-0477 or visit www.havenoftiogacounty.org/ for more information.
In Potter County, A Way Out provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Call their 24-hour helpline at 814- 274-0240 or toll-free at 877-334-3136. Visit www.myawayout.org/ for more information.