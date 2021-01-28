Bradley L. Haggerty, 26, of Elba, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. At around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3, police reportedly observed Haggerty’s vehicle parked while running at Reed’s Market, Genesee. Haggerty allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was in possession of marijuana and THC oil. A blood test confirmed marijuana in his system. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

