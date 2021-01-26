Harassment
Pamela Lanphere, 62, of Roulette, was arrested after police were dispatched to a noise disturbance at 13 Lanninger Creek Road, Roulette Township. Lanphere allegedly harassed a 28-year-old female victim of Roulette for no legitimate reason. She was issued a non traffic citation for harassment.
Out of state warrant
Dakota Jones, 23, of Wellsville, N.Y., was arrested for an out-of-state warrant on East Second St., Coudersrport Jan. 21 while state police were assisting New York State Police in locating a him. Jones had an active felony warrant. He was committed to Potter County Jail.